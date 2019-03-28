Hexagon’s Geospatial Division Participating in Belgium State Visit to South Korea

Hexagon’s Geospatial division, a world leader in high-performance location intelligence solutions, is participating in the Belgian State Visit of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde to the Republic of Korea from March 25 to 29.

As the first Korean state visit of the king and queen since 1992, this high-level delegation includes more than 200 ministers, high-ranking officials, business executives and members of academia. The event seeks to bolster bilateral cooperation between the two nations, including enhancing activities in the Smart City, biotechnology and information technology arenas by introducing innovative Belgian companies to the South Korean market and announcing new investments into Belgian companies.

During an “industry 4.0” seminar featuring the king, Marc Melviez, Chief Strategy Officer of Hexagon’s Geospatial division, will discuss how real-time data analytics and visualization capabilities developed for the defense sector by Hexagon in Belgium are driving innovation in industry and government.

“This state visit comes during an exciting time where geospatial innovations are helping the Republic of Korea address a wide range of challenges and opportunities,” said Melviez. “Hexagon’s Geospatial division has a long history of working in South Korea, and this event provides us an opportunity to reinforce the value that our solutions bring to this important market.”

In addition to expanding long-term relationships with partners like Jigusoft and SIMSYS Global, Hexagon’s Geospatial division has been actively expanding business partnerships with South Korean companies SI Imaging Services and G-ros Co to develop a solution based on satellite data from SI Imaging Services and G-ros paired with the data management, visualization and analytics capabilities of Hexagon’s Luciad Portfolio.